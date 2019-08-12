This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Crimestoppers launch appeal over hit and run which left man dead in 2017

Both the driver and at least one passenger fled the scene on foot and, to date, have not been identified.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 12 Aug 2019, 4:23 PM
Brookview Close, Tallaght, Dublin
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

GARDAÍ AND CRIMESTOPPERS are appealing for information about a fatal hit and run in Dublin which left one man dead two years ago. 

On Thursday 13 April 2017 at around 6.50pm, Stephen Lynch was walking on Brookview Close, Tallaght when he was deliberately struck by the driver of a Ford Focus, with a registration of 10-WW-1812. 

Both the driver and at least one passenger fled the scene on foot and, to date, have not been identified. 

Crimestoppers and gardaí are today appealing for members of the public to come forward with any information relating to this murder and to assist in helping to identify the driver of the Ford Focus. 

“I would appeal to anyone who has even the smallest piece of information to come forward. I particularly appeal to those in the Brookview Close area of Tallaght,” Superintendent Ian Lackey of Tallaght Garda Station said.

“Can you help us positively identify the driver of this vehicle that fatally struck Stephen Lynch? Although some time has passed, any information you have which may seem insignificant to you might help with the investigation,” Lackey said. 

Calls to Crimestoppers are completely anonymous and callers do not need to leave their name or address.

Callers can claim a reward for information which significantly helps the investigation. Anybody with information can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

Crimestoppers chairman John Murphy said: “Members of the public can call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details. The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction.

“I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact.”

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

