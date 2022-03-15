#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 15 March 2022
Advertisement

Five residences and two business premises searched as part of CAB raid in Sligo

Over €85,000 “has been restrained” in financial accounts, a garda spokesperson said.

By Jane Moore Tuesday 15 Mar 2022, 4:59 PM
34 minutes ago 1,885 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5712076
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie
File photo.
File photo.
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) and local gardaí today raided eight premises in Sligo.

Five residential properties and two business premises were searched along with one yard and a shed as part of a CAB operation, in conjunction with local gardaí in the Sligo/Leitrim division, with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit and the Revenue Custom Dog Unit.

Documentation in relation to financial accounts, business activity and the ownership of assets was seized, along with electronic storage devices, and a small quantity of cannabis.

Over €85,000 “has been restrained” in financial accounts, a garda spokesperson said. No arrests were made.

“The CAB investigation is focussed on the assets and activities of persons believed to be benefiting from, and laundering the proceeds of criminal conduct,” the spokesperson said.

“Today’s search operation resulted from the close co-operation between CAB and the local Garda Division through the CAB Divisional Asset Profiler network.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie