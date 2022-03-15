Five residences and two business premises searched as part of CAB raid in Sligo

THE CRIMINAL ASSETS Bureau (CAB) and local gardaí today raided eight premises in Sligo.

Five residential properties and two business premises were searched along with one yard and a shed as part of a CAB operation, in conjunction with local gardaí in the Sligo/Leitrim division, with assistance from the Garda Dog Unit and the Revenue Custom Dog Unit.

Documentation in relation to financial accounts, business activity and the ownership of assets was seized, along with electronic storage devices, and a small quantity of cannabis.

Over €85,000 “has been restrained” in financial accounts, a garda spokesperson said. No arrests were made.

“The CAB investigation is focussed on the assets and activities of persons believed to be benefiting from, and laundering the proceeds of criminal conduct,” the spokesperson said.

“Today’s search operation resulted from the close co-operation between CAB and the local Garda Division through the CAB Divisional Asset Profiler network.”