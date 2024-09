GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING an incident of criminal damage by fire at a terraced house in Charleville, Co Cork yesterday evening which arose as a result of a feud between two families.

Emergency services were called to the property shortly before 9pm yesterday.

A group of men wearing balaclavas had smashed windows and attempted to set fire to the empty property. Shots were fired inside the premises.

The house was extensively damaged. A car was also criminally damaged in the incident.

The Garda Press Office has confirmed that scenes of crime investigators attended at the house and conducted an examination of the premises. The house was vacant at the time of the incident. Gardaí have indicated that enquiries are ongoing.

Meanwhile, it is understood that the incident occurred arising out of a dispute between two families in Kilmallock in Co Limerick and in Charleville.

Yesterday morning, shots were fired at an empty house in Kilmallock as part of the ongoing rivalry.

A petrol bomb was also thrown at a property in Knocknaheeny in Cork city earlier this week as a result of the dispute.

A number of files on different incidents which have taken place arising out of the feud have been sent to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.