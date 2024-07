THOUSANDS OF PILGRIMS are expected to make the journey to Ireland’s holiest mountain, Croagh Patrick in Co. Mayo, tomorrow morning in an annual celebration of St. Patrick.

Reek Sunday, also known by some as Garland Sunday or Bilberry Sunday, was originally a pagan festival before it was a Christian one. In honour of St. Patrick, pilgrims will scale the mountain tomorrow, many of whom will be barefoot. Pilgrimage to Croagh Patrick has been undertaken for over 1,500 years.

They will pray for special intentions or as an act of penance on the climb. Circuits of certain sites on the mountain will be performed, and the climb culminates in a mass at the summit off the mountain in a modern, purpose-built church.

Masses will be conducted hourly on the summit, from 8:00am to 2:00pm – and confessions will be heard from 7:30am to 2:00pm.

Pope Francis has designated 2024 as a Year of Prayer, and the theme for this year’s pilgrimage is: “To pray for and honour grandparents and the elderly”.

The church at the summit of Croagh Patrick. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The Catholic Communications Office has warned that it is a “physically demanding pilgrimage”. Pilgrims should make themselves aware in advance of health and safety information about the mountain, it said, which can be viewed here. Pilgrims should also heed the instructions of stewards, the mountain rescue teams, Order of Malta, and gardaí.

“While it is a custom for some to make the climb barefoot,” it said, “pilgrims should come prepared for changeable weather conditions, and are advised to bring suitable warm/waterproof clothing, good footwear, walking stick/staff and water, and to be mindful of the safety of themselves and others.”

This year, a new pathway running from the base to the summit of the mountain has been officially completed after a three year project. The project, which had been completed by hand, involved the removal of thousands of tonnes of rock and soil to make the area more accessible. Four kilometres long, the two metre wide path may mitigate issues over safety that have taken precedence over the years.

Mayo Mountain Rescue Team (MMRT) have been heavily involved with the pilgrimage previously. Speaking to The Journal, spokesman for MMRT Colm Byrne said that while the purpose of the path is not specifically safety based, it may help those making the pilgrimage.

“We do hope that [the steps] will cut down on accidents, and time will tell,” he said, “though their purpose is to reduce erosion damage to the mountain.”

A virtual tour and additional information on Croagh Patrick can be viewed here.