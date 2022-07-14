Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 14 July 2022
Cost-of-living crisis: Inflation hits 9.1% to reach highest level in 38 years

It’s the largest annual increase since 1984.

By Stephen McDermott Thursday 14 Jul 2022, 11:30 AM
1 hour ago 12,252 Views 33 Comments
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

IRISH CONSUMER PRICES rose by 9.1% on average in the 12 months to June — up from an annual increase of 7.8% in the year to May.

The increase is the largest annual rise in the consumer price index since the second quarter of 1984 when annual inflation was 9.7%.

Consumer price inflation has been rising at an annual pace of 5% or more since October 2021, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Soaring energy costs are driving the price rises with electricity now 41% higher than this time last year. Gas is 57% more expensive and solid fuels are up 26%.

The biggest price increases in the year to June were seen in Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas & Other Fuels, which was up by 22.5%, and Transport, which was up by 20.4%.

The rises in transport costs were attributed to an increase in the cost of diesel, petrol and air fares compared to May 2022.

Prices on a range of goods, including bread, cereals, milk and cans of lager were also among those to increase during June. 

More to follow.

Stephen McDermott
