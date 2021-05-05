Male cyclist (40s) dies after collision with a bus in Dublin yesterday

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING a fatal road traffic collision in Dublin yesterday, where a male cyclist (40s) died.

The crash occurred at Kilshane Cross, Newtown in Dublin 11 yesterday at 7.20am.

The crash involved a male cyclist and a bus, where the man was seriously injured. He was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he died yesterday evening.

A technical examination of the scene was carried out by the Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and has since been completed.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of the event to come forward. Road users who were traveling in the Newtown area from Kilshane Cross to Dublin Airport between 7am and 8am, and who may have video footage are asked to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666, 7500 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.