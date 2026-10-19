File photo of the main street in Schull, west Cork Alamy Stock Photo
Witness appeal

Cyclist in his 60s found unresponsive on road in Schull, Co Cork

He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.
7.05am, 19 Oct 2026
7.8k

A MALE CYCLIST in his 60s was taken to hospital on Sunday after being found unresponsive on a road in Schull, Co Cork. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to what they said was “a serious road traffic incident”. 

Gardaí from Schull and emergency services were alerted shortly after 9.30am after the man was found on the R592 at Corthna, Schull.

He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, a garda spokesperson said. 

The road was closed and local traffic diversions remained in place overnight to allow for an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
Good Morning
The 9 at 9 Riots in France, a crime spree in Dublin and public sector pay talks to begin…
50 mins ago
548
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie