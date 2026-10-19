Cyclist in his 60s found unresponsive on road in Schull, Co Cork

A MALE CYCLIST in his 60s was taken to hospital on Sunday after being found unresponsive on a road in Schull, Co Cork.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to what they said was “a serious road traffic incident”.

Gardaí from Schull and emergency services were alerted shortly after 9.30am after the man was found on the R592 at Corthna, Schull.

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He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, a garda spokesperson said.

The road was closed and local traffic diversions remained in place overnight to allow for an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those with camera footage, including motorists with dashcam from the area at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.