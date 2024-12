THE DEATH OF a young student who suffered fatal injuries when her bicycle was struck by a heavy goods vehicle in Dún Laoghaire earlier this year is the subject of an ongoing investigation by the Health and Safety Authority, an inquest has heard.

Greta Price-Martin of Templetown, Carlingford, Co Louth, was pronounced dead at St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin where she had been brought by ambulance following the collision on 24 April.

The 22-year-old student had been cycling to work when her bicycle was struck by a truck at the junction of Glenageary Road Upper, Mountown Road Lower and Kill Avenue in Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin at around 8am.

She was pronounced dead a few hours later in St Vincent’s at 12.52pm.

Greta had just finished her second year at the Dún Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design and Technology and had recently started a job in film production at the time of her death.

The deceased’s father, Breffni Martin, gave evidence at the opening of an inquest into her death at Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Monday of formally identifying his daughter’s body to gardaí.

The coroner, Aisling Gannon, informed Mr Martin who was accompanied by his wife, Vanessa, and other family members, that the results of a postmortem confirmed that the cause of death was “catastrophic injuries arising from a road traffic collision.”

Offering her sympathy to the deceased’s family, Gannon said she recognised they had suffered “a great loss.”

An inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, Trevor Ryan-Nesbitt, told the inquest that an investigation into the cyclist’s death was ongoing.

Although road traffic collisions would normally be the subject of an investigation by gardaí, no information was provided at the hearing why the death was being examined by the HSA, whose remit usually is limited to workplace fatalities.

Ryan-Nesbitt said no decision had yet been taken as to whether any prosecution would arise out of the fatal incident.

The coroner granted an application by the HSA for a six-month adjournment of the inquest and listed the case for further mention to 28 May, 2025.

Media reports published after the fatal incident last April highlighted concerns that cycle lane bollards installed as a traffic calming measure at one of the corners near where the fatal crash happened had been removed or damaged a few months earlier.

It was reported that Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council had confirmed that its staff had no role in the removal of the bollards.

The incident emerged after a local resident contacted the local authority to complain that some of the bollards had been dumped over the boundary wall of his garden.