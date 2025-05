A WOMAN IN her 70s was killed in a fatal collision in with a tractor in Co Clare this afternoon.

The woman, who was a cyclist, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision occurred at approximately 12:45pm at Tonnage, Tulla in Co Clare, a garda spokesperson said.

“Her body has been removed to the mortary at University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course,” a statement from gardaí said.

No other injuries were reported and investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses and any road users who may have footage of the incident to come forward.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.