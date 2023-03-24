Poll: Have you ever donated for Daffodil Day?

THE IRISH CANCER Society is fundraising today for its annual Daffodil Day, asking for support for its services for cancer patients and their families.

Donations can be made on the Society’s website or in person at collection points on streets and in shopping centres.

“The cost-of-living crisis has put an added strain on those impacted by cancer, causing increased demand for our services, particularly financial advice and counselling,” the Society said in a statement.

“The Society relies on funds raised through Daffodil Day to continue its vital supports and services for cancer patients and their families, so that no one in Ireland faces cancer alone.”

Today, we’re asking you: Have you ever donated to the Irish Cancer Society for Daffodil Day?

