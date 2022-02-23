#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 23 February 2022
Advertisement

'Pathetic': Dáil takes a turn for the ugly as housing 'debate' gets dredged into history

Both Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil brought up events of the past.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 23 Feb 2022, 1:22 PM
12 minutes ago 2,146 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5690893

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE DÁIL HEARD some particularly nasty exchanges today, ostensibly about housing, as both Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald and Taoiseach Micheál Martin referenced events of the past. 

McDonald began Leaders’ Questions by asking Martin about a recent report in The Sun which said that O’Devaney Gardens developer Bartra considered selling 500 homes to a cuckoo fund. 

McDonald said that Bartra was “effectively trying to blackmail the taxpayer” and that the government should have supported Dublin City Council developing the land. 

As part of a deal struck between Bartra and Dublin City Council, just over half of the O’Devaney Gardens redevelopment scheme is to be made up of social and affordable homes.

“You were warned that sidelining the local authority and gifting public lands to private developers was a really bad idea. Do you now now accept those facts Taoiseach,” she said.

In response, Martin said that housing was “the single most urgent and important social issue facing our country” but that “Sinn Féin always has a reason to say this project or that project cannot go ahead.”

“O’Devaney Gardens would have been built a long time ago if it wasn’t for people playing politics with it. It’s either the Sinn Féin way or the highway. We’ll either build houses our way or we’ll never build houses,” he said. 

Housing development 

The exchange continued with McDonald saying it was “a salutary tale of Fianna Fáil in government”.  

She then alleged that Martin’s party was “the party of the Galway tent and brown envelopes and a cozy relationship with developers”.

McDonald then went further by speaking about “the corrupted nature of your relationship with the people that I refer to”. 

Martin took particular exception to this comment saying: “You used the word corruption there, you are the last party to talk to anybody about corruption because your party corrupted public life in this republic for well on 40 years.!

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McDonald responded: “Ansbacher, Galway.”

An Taoiseach continued: “You corrupted the moral code of our country and our society by the murder and mayhem that you perpetrated and that you still endorse deputy, you still endorse it.”

He added: ”You also support the undermining of women who were raped by IRA volunteers and your party covered it up”. 

McDonald interjected to say that this was “pathetic”, with Sinn Fén’s Pearse Doherty asking “are we talking about housing?”.

To end the exchange, Ceann Comhairle asked “could we just restore some order?”. 

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie