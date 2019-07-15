Dáil bars undergoing 'deep clean and sanitisation' following rat sighting

THE DÁIL MEMBERS’ and public bars are undergoing a deep clean and sanitisation following a sighting of a rat last week.

The rodent, which is understood to have been first seen by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, made its way into the bar which is exclusively used by TDs and Senators.

The bar was cleared out and closed following the sighting last Tuesday.

An Oireachtas spokesperson confirmed today that the “facilities unit had initiated a deep clean and sanitisation of both the Public and Members Bars”.

Both bars are to remain closed until the cleaning process is completed.

Leinster House on Kildare Street in Dublin was first built in 1745 and is currently undergoing renovation works.