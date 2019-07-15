This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dáil bars undergoing 'deep clean and sanitisation' following rat sighting

Leinster House in Dublin was first built in 1745 and is currently undergoing renovation works.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 15 Jul 2019, 12:43 PM
42 minutes ago 1,916 Views 20 Comments
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandr Lysenko
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/Oleksandr Lysenko

THE DÁIL MEMBERS’ and public bars are undergoing a deep clean and sanitisation following a sighting of a rat last week. 

The rodent, which is understood to have been first seen by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin, made its way into the bar which is exclusively used by TDs and Senators. 

The bar was cleared out and closed following the sighting last Tuesday. 

An Oireachtas spokesperson confirmed today that the “facilities unit had initiated a deep clean and sanitisation of both the Public and Members Bars”.

Both bars are to remain closed until the cleaning process is completed. 

Leinster House on Kildare Street in Dublin was first built in 1745 and is currently undergoing renovation works. 

An Oireachtas spokesperson last week said that due to the age of the building it is not surprising that the rat found its way into Leinster House and that it may have found its way into the members’ bar through an old drain. 

With reporting by Conal Thomas

