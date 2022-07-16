The Dáil has broken for the summer - but recent years have shown 'the little things trip you up'

WITH ALL THE talk of soaring summer temperatures we’re in for this weekend, you might have missed the fact that the politicians in Leinster House headed off on their holidays this week.

The Dáil recess kicked in on Thursday, with politicians not due back until 14 September.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl was quick to spike any commentary that TDs and senators were off on their hollibops.

O’Fearghaíl urged TDs not to engage in the “greater cynicism” that they will all be on their summer holidays, stating that work will continue in their constituencies.

“They will not close their constituency offices and they will not turn off their phones.

“Indeed, some members do not even turn off their phones in the Chamber,” he joked, with his gaze settling on Danny Healy Rae’s seat.

I wish to make the following point to members. Some of the public are very cynical about us. Let us not encourage greater cynicism on the part of the public. Let us be truthful and say that we know that we are all going to be working between now and the return in September.

He said that politicians are people with families and loved ones, adding that he was speaking particularly to members who have young children. In a point that anyone could take on board right now, he said:

“This, as in life, is not a dress rehearsal. The time we fail to spend with loved ones now, we will not be able to spend with them in the future.”

A long two years

You could almost feel a palpable sigh of relief around Leinster House on Thursday. It has been a long two years, with politicians having to navigate their way through Covid times.

This summer – with its many events, plans and possibilities – is much different than the last two, something that was notable in the grins across politicians’ faces who said they were eager to “head out the gap”.

And while August is usually dubbed ‘silly season’ by the media, in reality, there hasn’t been a ‘silly season’ now for a number of years.

In the last two years alone, the Irish political landscape has been rocked in the month of August both with Golfgate and Zappone-gate. Politicians now enter into the summer cautiously, knowing that the next controversy might be just around the corner.

There are criticisms annually when the Dáil rises in July, but none so more than this year in the height of a cost-of-living crisis.

With inflation running at over 9% and prices on the rise, politicians might long for a Leinster House hideout from their constituents.

Budget and public pay talks

The summer is also crunch-time for Budget talks, which have kicked off earlier than usual due to the Budget Day being moved up one week to 27 September.

Each minister will be looking for their fair share of the pie, with Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath holding the purse strings.

Kite-flying has already begun – new tax rates and tax bands, reduced childcare costs, reduced public transport fares, to name but a few.

But there is another issue that will dominate the months ahead for Government – the public sector pay talks.

Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath was pointed during the Summer Economic Statement announcement when he said he now had a known sum of money to play with, very much indicating also that he is limited as to what sum he can put on the table to the unions.

Another issue that is likely to cause waves between the coalition partners is the sectoral carbon emissions targets. It is understood that the Green Party is at loggerheads with Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael backbenchers, particularly on agriculture targets.

Eamon Ryan has pinned his reputation at achieving a 30% target, while it is understood some in Fianna Fáil want nothing more than 23%. Discussions and work continue, but watch this banana skin for sure.

Another one to watch over the summer is the Pension Commission report – similar to the emissions targets, it has been delayed. It was due to be published in April, but has been pushed out until September.

There is never a good time to open up a discussion on the pension age, it would seem, though the Taoiseach has preempted the report somewhat, and perhaps his Fine Gael colleagues, by stating that the pension age should not rise above 66.

As the summer ebbs away, and autumn approaches, there will be an increased focus on energy security and energy costs in the light of the Ukraine crisis, with the policy on data protection centres also set to be published during August.

Plenty there to keep the Government ministers busy over the summer months.

September is set to be busy. Prior to Micheál Martin rotating out of the role of Taoiseach to give Leo Varadkar another go at the job, the party think-ins will be crucial in terms of developing party messaging and brand and also hedging who might make the cut in the Cabinet reshuffle.

Before the Budget, the Taoiseach is also due to head to New York for United Nations business in September, with some speculation that Martin will try squeeze in a visit to the White House, seeing as he missed out on St Patrick’s Day and in light that this is likely his last shot of getting into the Oval Office as leader.

While the Taoiseach possibly has a trip to the US on the cards, Sinn Féín leader Mary Lou McDonald is off to Australia next month where she will attend and address a dinner where tickets for the event are on sale for upwards of €2,000.

Following Budget Day, Martin will round off the month with Fianna Fáil’s 80th Ard Fheis, which will take place over two days in the RDS from 30 September to 1 October.

So, yes, it may be summer, but as the past two summers have shown there’s often no break from controversy for unlucky or unthinking politicians.

While the coalition Government is heading out on a high having defeated a motion of no confidence tabled by Sinn Féin this week, those in power should take heed of Albert Reynolds’ remarks when the Fianna Fáil and Labour coalition nose-dived in 1994.

“It’s the little things that trip you up.”