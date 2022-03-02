Dáil set to vote on motion supporting Ukraine's borders and against Russian aggression

THE DÁIL WILL later this evening vote on a motion condemning Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and in supports of the integrity of Ukraine’s borders.

The motion is being tabled by Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald TD telling the Dáil this afternoon that she hopes the government’s motion “receives cross-party support”.

People Before Profit TDs have proposed an amendment to the government’s motion on Ukraine which also calls for NATO to “deescalate its military presence and withdraw battlegroups and missiles in Eastern Europe”.

The PBP amendment also calls for Ireland to “offer refuge for all people fleeing the war”.

The PBP amdent would not replace the wording of the government’s motion but would be in addition to it.

The government’s motion says that Ireland’s Constitution recognises “the sovereign equality and territorial integrity of states” and their right to “determine its relations with other nations”.

In a reference to Ukraine’s foreign policy, it says the country: “has the same fundamental right as every other sovereign and independent state to choose its own foreign policy and to ensure the security and defence of its own territory”.

The motion also:

condemns in the strongest terms Russia’s acts of aggression against Ukraine and reaffirms its unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders; notes that our deep concern about the actions of the Russian leadership does not diminish the friendship and respect we have for ordinary Russians, including those who have built a future in Ireland.

In addition, the motion “rejects” Russia’s recognition of two separatist regions of eastern Ukraine and also calls on the country “reverse the recognition” and “withdraw its military forces”.

Amendment

The Dáil will also vote on the PBP amednment, which was tabled by deputies Richard Boyd Barrett, Gino Kenny, Paul Murphy and Bríd Smith.

The motion “condemns the arrests and persecution of anti-war protestors by President Putin” and calls for the support of “anti-war movements in Russia and worldwide as the best hope for a peaceful resolution of the conflict”.

The amednment also: “further notes the risk of nuclear conflict out of Ukraine and calls on the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) to deescalate its military presence and withdraw battlegroups and missiles in Eastern Europe”.

A debate on the motion began yesterday with Coveney saying that it is “normal in a healthy democracy” for their to be “differences of emphasis and some differences of view”.

He added however that in his view the motion “articulates the support from every political party” and that “the text of this motion is straightforward in its support for Ukraine and I urge all Deputies to support it”.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin also yesterday told the Dáil that deputies who described NATO as “warmongers” should withdraw them. “They are warmongers,” Boyd Barrett said in response.

The debate on the motion of support for the Sovereignty and Territorial Integrity of Ukraine is due to resume at about 9pm.

Separately, the Dáil will also tonight hear statements on Amnesty International’s recent report which described Israel’s “apartheid” policies against the Palestinian people.