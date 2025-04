MEMBERS OF THE Opposition participated in a Dáil walkout today at the beginning of the new and unpopular Other Members’ Questions slot.

Members of Sinn Féin, Labour and Independent Ireland left the chamber as the slot began, but notably, the members of the Social Democrats who were in the chamber remained in their seats.

Independent TD Carol Nolan was speaking in today’s slot while the walkout took place.

The decision by Social Democrat TDs not to participate in the act of protest marks the first public split in the five Opposition parties on this issue.

A spokesperson for the party said they were aware of the walkout but “opted not to participate”.

People Before Profit-Solidarity TDs were not in the chamber today at the time of the walkout, but a spokesperson said they support the protest and expect the same tomorrow.

Asked if this protest will continue for this slot in the future, a spokesperson for Sinn Féin told The Journal “probably”.

Labour whip Duncan Smith said: “The Labour Party has a very limited interest in bearing witness to Government TDs asking questions to the Taoiseach under the guise of other members’ questions.”

“We have no fixed view on future attendance, but it’s unlikely we’ll be present very often,” he added.

“Other Members’ Questions” is the new section of Dáil time for members of the Regional Independents Technical group to use alongside backbench Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael TDs.

When it was first voted through in February at a Dáil Reform Committee meeting, the Opposition parties dubbed it “yet another cynical attempt to manipulate speaking time”.

They added that it was an attempt to give “special privileges” to the members of the Regional Independents who participated in government formation talks, but who do not hold ministerial positions.

These four TDs are Danny Healy Rae, Barry Heneghan, Michael Lowry and Gillian Toole.