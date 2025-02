A MEETING OF the Dáil’s Reform Committee is ongoing this evening as the Government and Opposition attempt to come to an agreement on the speaking rights row that derailed parliament last month.

This evening’s meeting was arranged to consider amendments to the Standing Orders in a bid to bring the row over speaking rights for the Regional Independents to an end.

Earlier this month, Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy ruled that the Regional Independent Group could not be recognised as a group in Opposition, based on the existing rules as set out in Standing Orders.

This ruling was accepted by all parties and a plan was arranged for the Dáil Reform Committee to meet again three weeks later to consider proposed amendments to the Standing Orders.

In their submission, the Government mooted the creation of “Other Members’ Questions”, a new section of Dáil time that four members of the Regional Independents Technical group, who have openly said they will support the government, can use.

The Opposition parties dubbed this “yet another cynical attempt to manipulate speaking time” and “special privileges” to the members of the Regional Independents who participated in government formation talks, but who do not hold ministerial positions.

These four TDs are Danny Healy Rae, Barry Heneghan, Michael Lowry and Gillian Toole.

In a letter to the Opposition leaders earlier today, the Ceann Comhairle told them that she has no role in deciding what new Standing Orders can be introduced.

“I am obliged as Ceann Comhairle to merely implement and administer the rules as they stand, no more and no less. To do otherwise would involve my office in political controversy which I will not, and cannot, allow myself to be drawn into,” she said.

“The amendment of Standing Orders is a matter for the Dáil, not the office of Ceann

Comhairle. I do not have the authority to intervene in this process, as it is a matter for

the House itself.”

As a consequence of this row, Micheál Martin’s election as Taoiseach was delayed by a day last month.

A further consequence has been a delay in the establishment of Oireachtas Committees, which have not sat properly in three months.

Yesterday, Sinn Féin Chief Whip Pádraig Mac Lochlainn told The Journal: “The function of the parliament is in serious crisis because of the Government’s actions.”

“The place is not functioning properly because of this absolute mess,” the Donegal TD added.

Earlier today, Mary Lou McDonald, Ivana Bacik, Richard Boyd Barrett, Cian O’Callaghan and Michael Collins wrote a joint letter to the Taoiseach and Tánaiste to request an urgent meeting.

They noted that there had been agreement in place that any changes to Standing Orders would be done with the consent of the Opposition.

They further noted that this position was stated in the Dáil by then Government Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughten.

The fear among the Opposition is that the Government’s proposed changes will be voted through without agreement from the Opposition.

A vote on the matter may take place at tonight’s meeting.

Stay with The Journal this evening as we bring you the latest updates.