IT WAS COUNTRY Night on Dancing With The Stars this evening, as the remaining six couples gave a string of toe-tapping performances to some of the biggest hits from Nashville.

Chef Kevin Dundon and his professional dance partner Rebecca Scott were sent home this evening, after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside former Miss Universe Ireland Aishah Akorede and her partner Robert Rowiński following the judges’ scores and the public vote.

Dundon and Scott performed a Charleston to Rompin’ Stompin’ by Scooter Lee, while Akorede and Rowiński danced a jive to Lainey Wilson’s Hang Tight Honey.

Judges Arthur Gourounlian, Karen Byrne, Brian Redmond, and Loraine Barry all elected to save Akorede and Rowiński from elimination.

Advertisement

Chef Kevin Dundon with his pro dance partner Rebecca Scott speaking to the presenters of Dancing With The Stars after being voted out from the show. . Kyran OBrien Kyran OBrien

Earlier this month, viewers had complained about Dundon still being on the show after he received the lowest score from the judges yet got through after the public vote, with some people on RTÉ’s Liveline programme calling for a change to the show’s voting format.

Speaking about his time on the show this evening, Dundon said: “I feel great. I’ve had the time of my life. It’s been an absolute pleasure getting to know this lady – she has the patience of a saint our Rebecca!”

Scott said of Dundon: “He’s so kind, so generous and a ray of sunshine!”.

The other four couples that participated tonight were social media personality Kayleigh Trappe and pro dance partner Ervinas Merfelda; Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley and his partner Alex Vladimirov; Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and his pro partner Laura Nolan; Mrs. Brown’s Boys actor Danny O’Carroll will be hoping his luck will change when he and partner Salome Chachua.