SOME VIEWERS HAVE called for a change to the voting format of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars after chef Kevin Dundon remained in the show at the expense of Kin star Yasmin Seky.

Seky last night became the fourth celebrity to be eliminated from the show, following a dance-off with former Miss Universe Ireland Aishah Akorede.

Dundon received the lowest score from the judges of 20 points, while Seky scored 29 points.

A caller to Liveline with Joe Duffy said “something needs to be looked at” regarding the voting system.

“Kevin Dundon always seems to be at the bottom of the leaderboard,” said the caller, “and he seems to sails through and the good performances are left battling in the dance-off and it’s not fair really.”

The caller, named Philip, said he has watched all the seasons of Dancing with the Stars and that while he respects Dundon and deems him a “phenomenal asset to the country”, he added that “something has to give”.

Votes from the public are added to the judge’s scores, and the couples with the lowest combined score face each other in a dance-off.

The judges then ultimately decide who goes home following the dance-off.

On last night’s show, judge Brian Redmond remarked that Dundon’s performance was “a bit walky around the place for me” while fellow judge Karen Byrne said that while Dundon had “some dodgy moments” she enjoyed the performance nevertheless.

Philip told Liveline that the viewing public may be a “fickle bunch” who only keep Dundon in the show for the “entertainment factor”.

“I’m just stating the fact that something must be wrong with the voting format,” added Philip, who said he didn’t want to “disparage” Dundon and called for the public voting results to be released.

Others called in to agree with Philip, with Jim remarking that Dundon “shouldn’t be in the show at this stage”.

“There’s a whole problem in the background,” said Jim, who claimed that people might be voting multiple times.

Maria meanwhile called in from France to voice her concern that the show is now a “personality contest” rather than a dancing competition.

“He’s a lovely man but he can’t dance, let’s call a spade a spade,” added Maria.

Another caller said she “does a bit of housework” when Dundon appears on screen and that Dundon’s routines are “just boring at this stage”.

“It’s only an entertainment programme,” said host Duffy at one point, who was encouraged by Philip to join next year’s series.

John however called in to say that the other callers “should get over it” and accept the public vote.

Maria meanwhile told Liveline that it’s “Dancing with the Stars, not Dancing with the Professionals” and hailed the “entertainment value” of Dundon that makes up for the dancing abilities.

And Jane chimed in to say that Dundon is being voted for by the public because while he may not be as good as the others, he is the most improved and therefore deserves his place on the show.

Dundon for his part told RTÉ earlier this month that while the show needs good dancers, it also “needs people like me who are there to entertain the public – people that they can relate to, that they feel dance like them at a wedding or a friend’s party in the local pub”.

“So, I think it is very important to be relatable to people and have the craic.”