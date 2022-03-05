Missing person appeal issued for 43-year-old man in Dublin

Daniel Stanley has been missing since yesterday.

Daniel Stanley has been missing since yesterday.

A MISSING PERSON alert has been issued for a 43-year-old man in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Daniel Stanley who is missing from his home in Knocklyon Dublin 16 since yesterday.

Daniel is described as being 5’ 10” in height, of a slim build and brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

When last seen Daniel was wearing a black Superdry jacket, a wine ¾ length top and wine tracksuit bottoms with dark runners.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 666 6500 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.