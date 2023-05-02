Darren Gilligan granted bail on condition he attends court for extradition hearing next month

DARREN GILLIGAN, SON of convicted drug dealer John Gilligan, has been granted bail by the High Court this afternoon, despite garda objections and a pending extradition request issued by the Spanish authorities for drug trafficking matters.

The High Court previously heard that Detective Sergeant Adrian Murray arrested Gilligan in west Dublin on 12 April and when asked if he knew what the allegations were about, the 47-year-old replied “yes” and that it came “from being in the wrong place at the wrong time over nothing I done”.

On that date Mark Lynam BL, for Gilligan, told the court that prior to his arrest his client had purchased tickets to fly to Spain in the coming days, where he was due to appear before a Spanish court on another matter.

Counsel for the defendant said that his client was willing to consent to his surrender to the Spanish authorities but could not do so until the European Arrest Warrant had been provided to the Irish authorities.

At today’s bail hearing, Detective Sergeant Murray told Simon Matthews BL, for the State, that he had seen Gilligan’s affidavit and that his objections to bail included that the defendant was sought in Spain for drug trafficking matters in the region of €3,500, which dated back to 2020.

The witness told Mr Justice Kerida Naidoo that Gilligan had taken four previous bench warrants in this jurisdiction for a section 3 assault, no insurance and two misuse of drugs charges.

Cross-examination

Under cross-examination by Lynam, defending, the detective agreed that his client had a return flight booked to Spain when he was arrested.

“It was the return element of that that gave me concern, was it for a holiday. He was clearly going to Spain,” said Detective Sergeant Murray.

Lynam said his instructions were that Gilligan was going to Spain on that occasion to attend court. The barrister said his client had failed to appear in court last October but had given an assurance that he would “turn up” in April.

“He booked a flight to attend court in Spain in April but was arrested before,” said Lynam.

The lawyer said his client had €500 available from his family and that Gilligan maintained that he had been advised by his Spanish solicitor that he was not facing jail.

Asked by the judge as to why no independent surety was being offered, Lynam said that had been explained to his client and the sum of €500 came from several different family members.

“It was a combined effort,” he added.

Mr Justice Naidoo said any “combined effect reduces the effect”, as each individual would only lose that amount [they put in] if the defendant didn’t answer bail.

“An independent surety would be of more assistance,” he said.

In reply, Lynam said that was as much as his client could raise and it was a matter for the court if it did not think the amount was sufficient.

Mr Justice Naidoo said he accepted that €500 was the maximum money that could be raised but he was not quite sure why an independent surety could not be raised. The judge went on to say that he understood the concerns of gardaí but it appeared to be accepted that Gilligan was going back to Spain.

Mr Justice Naidoo said he would fix bail in the sum of €500 and that Gilligan was to reside in the address provided to gardaí.

The other terms of the defendant’s bail include that Gilligan sign on daily at a Dublin Garda Station; be of good behaviour; hand up any travel documents he has; not to leave the jurisdiction and provide a mobile phone number to gardaí which is to be charged and on his person at all times.

Lynam said the defendant’s daughter had his passport and the judge directed that the passport be handed over to gardaí before Gilligan took up bail.

Mr Justice Naidoo then remanded Gilligan in custody with consent to bail on condition he attend court for his extradition hearing on 21 June, which is in respect of the extradition request issued by the Spanish authorities.

