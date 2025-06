DUBLIN’S DART SERVICES are experiencing major disruptions following an issue with the overhead electrical lines that power the carriages.

Services between Landsdowne Rd and Dún Laoghaire stations are suspended until further notice as Iarnród Éireann staff work to address the issue.

Issues on overhead lines between Booterstown and Blackrock have been identified. The outages and suspensions are likely to impact commuters travelling at peak times this evening.

Dart services are still operating between stations Howth/Malahide and Lansdowne Rd as well as carriages on the Greystones to Dalkey line. In a post online, the service said that Dublin Bus drivers will honour all rail tickets.

There are likely to be significant knock-on delays later this evening. Some commuter train services have been impacted, a spokesperson said.