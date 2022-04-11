#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murder of Conservative MP David Amess

The 26-year-old will be sentenced on Wednesday

By Press Association Monday 11 Apr 2022, 1:06 PM
55 minutes ago 1,745 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5735644
Image: PA
Image: PA

‘LONE WOLF’ ATTACKER Ali Harbi Ali (26) has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering UK MP David Amess and preparing acts of terrorism.

The jury deliberated for 18 minutes to find Ali Harbi Ali unanimously guilty.

Mr Justice Sweeney said he would sentence Ali on Wednesday.

Thanking the jury, the judge said: “It cannot have been easy to listen to the evidence you have listened to.”

Amess’ family sat in the well of Court Two of the Old Bailey, just metres from Ali in the dock.

Ali refused to stand up in the dock on “religious grounds” as he was convicted.

The 26-year-old stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after midday on 15 October 2021, the court was told.

Amess died at the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division said: “Sir David’s murder was a terrible attack on an MP as he went about his work, but it was also an attack on our democracy, it was an attack on all of us, an attack on our way of life.

This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs. Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons. There is no place for terrorism in our society and we will continue to prosecute these acts to the full extent of the law.

“Our thoughts today remain with the family and friends of Sir David. Their pain and suffering do not end with this conviction.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie