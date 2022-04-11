Ali Harbi Ali found guilty of murder of Conservative MP David Amess

‘LONE WOLF’ ATTACKER Ali Harbi Ali (26) has been found guilty at the Old Bailey of murdering UK MP David Amess and preparing acts of terrorism.

The jury deliberated for 18 minutes to find Ali Harbi Ali unanimously guilty.

Mr Justice Sweeney said he would sentence Ali on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Thanking the jury, the judge said: “It cannot have been easy to listen to the evidence you have listened to.”

Amess’ family sat in the well of Court Two of the Old Bailey, just metres from Ali in the dock.

Ali refused to stand up in the dock on “religious grounds” as he was convicted.

The 26-year-old stabbed Amess more than 20 times with a foot-long carving knife at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, shortly after midday on 15 October 2021, the court was told.

Amess died at the scene.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Nick Price, head of the Crown Prosecution Service Counter Terrorism Division said: “Sir David’s murder was a terrible attack on an MP as he went about his work, but it was also an attack on our democracy, it was an attack on all of us, an attack on our way of life.

This was a horrific act of terrorism motivated by religious and ideological beliefs. Ali chose to commit this abhorrent crime for his own selfish and hateful reasons. There is no place for terrorism in our society and we will continue to prosecute these acts to the full extent of the law.

“Our thoughts today remain with the family and friends of Sir David. Their pain and suffering do not end with this conviction.”