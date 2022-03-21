#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Monday 21 March 2022
Advertisement

Terror suspect to go on trial today accused of murdering Tory MP David Amess

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, from north London, denies the allegations.

By Press Association Monday 21 Mar 2022, 10:56 AM
1 hour ago 1,494 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5716704
Image: PA
Image: PA

AN ALLEGED TERRORIST is due to go on trial today accused of murdering veteran Conservative MP David Amess as he held meetings with constituents in a church building last year.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies fatally stabbing the MP for Southend West during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.

He also denies preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 2021.

The trial at the Old Bailey is listed to last for three weeks.

It is alleged that Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Amess’s surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.

During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Amess, an MP since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Ali was arrested by police.

Ali had allegedly engaged in reconnaissance before the attack, scoping out locations of potential targets to attack, including addresses associated with MPs and the Houses of Parliament.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie