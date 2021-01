Source: PA

TOMORROW MARKS FIVE years since the untimely passing of rock icon David Bowie, leaving behind a cultural legacy matched only in his era by The Beatles, Elvis, and Bob Dylan.

Test your Bowie knowledge here as we separate the Super Creeps from the Spiders From Mars.

Born David Robert Jones in 1947, Bowie changed his name so he wouldn't be confused with a member from what famous band? PA The Who The Monkees

The Stooges The Rolling Stones What single launched his career in the UK? PA Space Oddity Moonage Daydream

Fame Changes Why are Bowie's eyes different colours? PA Genetic trait He had a glass eye collection

Coloured contact lenses They're not, one of his pupils is permanently dilated after a childhood injury. Which of the following is NOT one of Bowies's alter egos? PA Ziggy Stardust Aladdin Sane

Andrew Ogyny The Thin White Duke What was Bowie's best-selling album? PA Let's Dance Ziggy Stardust

Blackstar Tonight Which song did Bowie originally offer to Elvis, who turned it down? PA Life on Mars Young Americans

Sound and Vision Golden Years Bowie had to pull out of headling Oxegen in 2004 after undergoing heart surgery. Who replaced him? PA The Darkness The Blizzards

The Saw Doctors The Black Eyed Peas Jareth the Goblin King in Labyrinth is often Bowie's best-remembered acting role...True or False: He recorded the baby’s gurgles during Magic Dance because the baby wouldn’t perform. True False What character did he voice in US cartoon SpongeBob SquarePants? The Moth David Hasselhoff

Don Grouper Lord Royal Highnes A few months after the singer's passing in 2016, a lock of his hair sold at auction for how much? PA $100,000 $55,550

$18,750 $10,500 Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Ziggy Stardust You're a star, man. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Thin White Duke Truly in your golden years Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Hunky Dory Nice try Share your result: Share You scored out of ! The spiders from Mars What planet are you on? Share your result: Share You scored out of ! DISQUALIFIED Share your result: Share