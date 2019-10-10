This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 10 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Retrial of Hillsborough match commander to open today

The former police chief superintendent denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool supporters at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final.

By Press Association Thursday 10 Oct 2019, 8:06 AM
13 minutes ago 489 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4845270
David Duckenfield arriving at Preston Crown Court on Monday.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images
David Duckenfield arriving at Preston Crown Court on Monday.
David Duckenfield arriving at Preston Crown Court on Monday.
Image: Peter Byrne/PA Wire/PA Images

THE CASE AGAINST Hillsborough match commander David Duckenfield is due to open in England today.

The retrial of the former police chief superintendent, who denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool supporters at the 1989 FA Cup semi-final, began at Preston Crown Court on Monday.

Some 100 potential jurors completed a questionnaire, which asked whether they supported Liverpool FC or had ever worked for the police, before a jury was selected and sworn in on Tuesday.

Richard Matthews QC, prosecuting, will open the case against the 75-year-old this morning. 

On Tuesday, judge Sir Peter Openshaw told jurors they must decide the case on evidence heard in court.

He said: “As all of you will probably know, there has been a huge amount of publicity about the Hillsborough stadium disaster.

What any of you have heard or read or seen in the past, and what any of you may hear, read or see in the future, is entirely irrelevant to your task, which is to decide whether or not the charge, as laid by the prosecution against this defendant, has been proved and proved by the evidence that you hear and see in this court.

He said the same applied to decisions made by other inquiries, inquests and trials.

“You will hear that there have been previous trials against this defendant in which the jury has disagreed.

“That other juries have failed to agree on a verdict is also quite irrelevant to your decision,” he added. 

The jury has been told the case may last six to seven weeks.

Ninety-six men, women and children died in the crush in pens at the Leppings Lane end of the Sheffield Wednesday ground at the match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

Under the law at the time, there can be no prosecution over the death of the 96th victim, Tony Bland, as he died more than a year and a day after his injuries were caused.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie