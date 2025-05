A SERIES OF raids were conducted on Irish betting industry businesses this morning, as part of an investigation into potential breaches of competition law.

It’s understood the ‘dawn raids’ were part of an investigation by gardaí and the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) into possible price-fixing and anti-competitive behaviour within the betting industry.

Officers from the CCPC were supported during the searches by detectives from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau and local detective units.

It is not known how many businesses were part of the unannounced searches – but the CCPC said that they had reason to believe “companies or individuals” were not compliant with competition law.

Competition law prohibits anti-competitive agreements between two or more independent businesses, such as agreements to fix prices, share markets, or restrict output.

The law also forbids firms which hold a “dominant” position in the industry from engaging in abusive practices, such as predatory pricing or refusal to supply.

In a statement, the Irish Bookmakers Association (IBA) said that they have “consistently operated in full compliance” with all legal requirements.

The IBA added that they will “continue to do so”.

“We will also continue to fully co-operate with any authority seeking our assistance,” the IBA said.

“As the matter is a live investigation with the CCPC, we are unable to provide further comment at this time”.