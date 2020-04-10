This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 10 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Messages of support for frontline healthcare workers light up Mater Hospital

The projection can we watched live and people can submit their own message for healthcare staff.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 10 Apr 2020, 11:00 PM
26 minutes ago 5,862 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5072242

MESSAGES OF THANKS and support are being projected across the Mater Hospital in Dublin to show appreciation for frontline healthcare workers.

The uplifting messages are part of the #DearHeroes campaign, which aims to give the public the chance to thank people working on the coalface of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The campaign is a community driven, non-profit, project that is run by volunteers. 

“Like everyone else, we’ve been blown away by the dedication and selflessness of those who are battling at the frontline to help us through the Covid-19 outbreak,” #DearHeroes spokesperson Ciara Finn explained.

We wanted to use our assets and skill set so we can all show our love and admiration for them.

“The bravery of those on the frontline has offered us all a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. The #DearHeroes campaign aims to shine a little of that light right back and thank them all for doing the country proud,” Finn added.

The messages will be projected and livestreamed between 9pm and 2am for the next four nights. People can participate in the project by submitting their messages of support via the Dear Heroes website or by posting them on Twitter using the hashtag #DearHeroes.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie