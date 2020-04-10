Messages of support for frontline healthcare workers light up Mater Hospital

MESSAGES OF THANKS and support are being projected across the Mater Hospital in Dublin to show appreciation for frontline healthcare workers.

The uplifting messages are part of the #DearHeroes campaign, which aims to give the public the chance to thank people working on the coalface of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The campaign is a community driven, non-profit, project that is run by volunteers.

“Like everyone else, we’ve been blown away by the dedication and selflessness of those who are battling at the frontline to help us through the Covid-19 outbreak,” #DearHeroes spokesperson Ciara Finn explained.

We wanted to use our assets and skill set so we can all show our love and admiration for them.

“The bravery of those on the frontline has offered us all a glimpse of the light at the end of the tunnel. The #DearHeroes campaign aims to shine a little of that light right back and thank them all for doing the country proud,” Finn added.

The messages will be projected and livestreamed between 9pm and 2am for the next four nights. People can participate in the project by submitting their messages of support via the Dear Heroes website or by posting them on Twitter using the hashtag #DearHeroes.