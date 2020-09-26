Gardaí investigating death of e-scooter user in 'unexplained circumstances' after body found

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a scooter user in “unexplained circumstances” after a body was found in Co Meath in the early hours of the morning.

The body was found on the N51 in Harmanstown, Slane.

Gardaí attended the scene at around 2.50am following reports of an unconscious man lying on the road.

The man, whose age has not been confirmed, had been travelling on an electric scooter from the Slane direction.

He was treated by ambulance services but was later pronounced dead.

The road is currently closed pending a technical examination by forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

An Garda Síochána is currently treating the incident as a possible road traffic collision.

Gardaí in Navan are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam footage) who were travelling on the N51 in Harmanstown between approximately 1.30am and 3am to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda Station on 046 907 9930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.