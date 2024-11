CONOR MCGREGOR’S FIANCÉ Dee Devlin has said she is standing by her partner after a High Court jury found he had sexually assaulted a woman in Dublin hotel six years ago.

Last Friday, McGregor was deemed liable for the assault on Nikita Hand in December 2018, with the jury awarding the victim over €248,000 in damages.

Dee Devlin, McGregor’s partner of 15 years, took to Instagram on Tuesday night to post a statement.

Devlin had joined McGregor on the last day of the civil case proceedings, and was seen leaving hand-in-hand with the fighter once the verdict was reached on Friday.

After sharing a photo of McGregor and his children on the social media platform, Devlin posted to Instagram stories in relation to the recent civil case ruling.

In the lengthy, four-part post, she seemingly addressed sexual assault victim Nikita Hand, saying that she would warn her sons that “women like you exist in the world”.

She also said she “looks forward” to the “day the world will see the footage of you on that night”, referring to CCTV which was shown to the jury during proceedings.

Devlin said that she and McGregor have worked through relationship issues arising from the assault and currently has a picture of her and McGregor as her profile picture.

“Conor and I dealt with these issues privately many years ago, as should be done in a relationship and we have come out stronger than ever,” she wrote.

A High Court hearing on legal costs for the civil case brought against Conor McGregor by Nikita Hand was due to be heard tomorrow, but has been pushed back until next week.

The issue will now by heard on Thursday 5 December.

McGregor has said he wants to appeal the decision.

Speaking outside court last Friday, Hand said the weeks of her civil case have been a “nightmare” but she feels vindicated by the outcome.

“Now that justice has been served, I can now try and move on and look forward to the future with my family and friends and daughter,” she said.