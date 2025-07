THERE WERE TETCHY scenes during the Oireachtas defence committee meeting this morning discussing legislation around the abolition of the Triple Lock mechanism.

Politicians on the committee are hearing from experts on a government proposal to remove the need for formal UN approval from the existing triple-lock system for deploying Irish troops abroad.

Niamh Ní Bhriain of the Transnational Institute and Chairperson of the Peace and Neutrality Alliance Stephen Kelly appeared before politicians today to advocate for the retention of the triple lock.

The pair clashed with TDs and senators on many occasions, as it become abundantly clear that there were vast differences in ideology between some members of the committee and the invitees.

At one point, Fianna Fáil senator Diarmuid Wilson called out Kelly for comments he made regarding politicians’ ability to approve future military personnel deployments and Ní Bhriain for remarks about the deploying of Irish children.

In her opening remarkers, Ní Bhriain said: “I urge the members of this Committee to scrutinise this legislation as though it were your sons and daughters being deployed on EU battlegroup or NATO-led missions.

“For those who vote in favour of this legislation such that it is eventually passed, you should know that if Irish personnel are deployed to future wars from which they will return maimed, traumatised or in body-bags – because no one returns from war unscathed – your cards will have been marked and this will be your legacy.”

Speaking later, Wilson told her: “I speak as a father of a member of the Irish Defence Forces. And as I said to a number of people who came before us as witnesses, we take every piece of legislation seriously in this house.

“And we take it as if we’re talking about the sons and daughters or gender-neutral members of any family. No matter what the piece of legislation, I want to assure you of that.”

‘I do not appreciate those comments’

Kelly, in his opening remarks, questioned how effective a ‘double lock’, the deployment of troops following Government and Dáil approval, would be. He said the Peace and Neutrality Alliance reject it as an adequate replacement from the Triple Lock.

Both invitees refused to say what would be an adequate replacement to the triple lock, arguing that the existing framework is the closest thing to ensure the neutrality of Ireland in law.

Kelly accepted that neutrality and the triple lock were separate, but described them as “close cousins”. Many politicians challenged this view, claiming that the abolition of the triple lock was to provide more control to Ireland around Defence Forces’ deployments.

Addressing Kelly’s remarks, Wilson asked if Kelly had ever stood for election, to which the chairperson of the neutrality group said he did not.

“Well, it’s important that you realise the fact that the people who put themselves forward for election – in every election there are hundreds of people who put themselves forward, be it at local level or national level – some are successful, some are not, but at least they tried.

“I would suggest to you, you should try it yourself sometime before you make those comments in relation to public representatives,” he said.

Wilson continued to ask his questions to the invitees. Before answering, Kelly said: “I don’t particularly appreciate your comment.”

“I’m sure you don’t,” Wilson replied.

“I don’t appreciate it – at all. I’m a citizen, I’ve come here, I was invited to come here. I didn’t have to, I was invited, I took the day off work. And I don’t like the implication that you have to run for election to have an opinion on something,” Kelly said.

The committee today also heard from Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews and Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan.