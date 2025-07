TINNED FOOD BRAND Del Monte has filed for bankruptcy and is looking for a buyer.

The company announced yesterday that it is entering voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy and will begin the sale of its assets while it searches for a new owner.

Del Monte, a 138-year-old brand, is widely known for its tinned fruit and vegetable products.

It said yesterday that it has secured €773m in funding that will allow the company to operate through the sale process. CNN reports its liabilities have been listed as between €800m and €8bn, according to court documents.

“With an improved capital structure, enhanced financial position and new ownership, we will be better positioned for long-term success,” Greg Longstreet, President and CEO, said before thanking the company’s employees, growers and customers.

The California company’s non-American subsidiaries are also included in the bankruptcy filings, but will continue to operate as normal alongside the rest of the firm.