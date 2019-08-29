Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of Democrat race as polling puts the Big Three neck and neck

Gillibrand (second from left) pulled out of the race last night.

KIRSTEN GILLIBRAND, A Democratic senator from New York, dropped out of the 2020 presidential race last night after her campaign centering on women’s equality failed to gain traction.

“After more than eight incredible months, I’m ending my presidential campaign,” Gillibrand said in a video announcing the end of her run.

“I know this isn’t the result we wanted, we wanted to win this race. But it’s important to know when it’s not your time.”

Gillibrand, 52, rarely received more than one percent in polling and appeared unlikely to meet the Democratic Party’s more stringent requirements for making the stage in the next presidential debate, set for 12 September.

She had challenged former vice president Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the Democratic nomination, on his record on women’s issues, especially his support when he was a US senator for a law that bars federal funding for abortion.

The debate in a fortnight’s has focused to the race with New York Mayor Bill de Blasio also looking unlikely to make the stage.

Only 10 of the remaining 2o candidates have met the qualifying criteria and most of those are still struggling to catch up with the Big Three.

Polls this week showed the 70-somethings breaking away from the pack — Biden, independent Senator Bernie Sanders and fellow progressive Elizabeth Warren.

Behind them are Senator Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

Also securing spots in the debate are former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senator Cory Booker, businessman Andrew Yang, former Obama-era cabinet member Julian Castro and Senator Amy Klobuchar.

If any other candidates make the cut, which is based on average poll and fundraising, the group might be split in half and a second debate will be added on 13 September

New Monmouth poll has Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren slightly ahead of Joe Biden nationally.



Warren: 20%

Bernie: 20%

Biden: 19%

Harris: 8%

Booker: 4%

Pete: 4%

Yang: 3% pic.twitter.com/mxtT5EOLm3 — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) August 26, 2019 Source: Waleed Shahid /Twitter

Biden has managed to maintain a significant lead despite a rocky summer marred by a proclivity for gaffes — which some have called a worrying trend given the months and months of campaigning ahead.

The Democratic primary season really only starts in earnest with the Iowa caucuses in February — and some analysts question whether the 76-year-old Biden might lack the fire or the endurance needed to stay on top.

That has kept hope alive for second-tier candidates, but that sense of optimism could fade if they miss a chance to go toe-to-toe with their rivals on national television in the debate in Houston, Texas.

The debate offers an opportunity to both make a direct pitch to American voters — and attract all-important donors

“Without access to a debate audience, some candidates have realized that their bids are hopeless,” said Kyle Kondik of the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

“I suspect more will come to this conclusion soon.”

© – AFP 2019 with reporting by Rónán Duffy