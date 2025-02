TODAY MARKS ONE year of the introduction of the Deposit Return Scheme, and over 980 million containers have been recycled through the scheme as it reports an 84% participation rate.

A near-50% reduction in bottles and cans littered has been reported within the 12 months of the scheme as average daily rates of plastic and aluminium containers returned regularly exceed 3 million.

Newly-appointed Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy, Darragh O’Brien, today celebrated the impact of the scheme and thanked those who participated.

“Essential to the success of DRS has been the Irish beverage industry and retailers who, through Re-turn, have come together to build an entirely new recycling model,” O’Brien added.

“With over 3,000 return points nationwide, DRS ensures maximum coverage for urban and rural communities alike.”

In the first six months of the scheme, 350 million containers were returned through the scheme, with the figure ramping up to 980 million by the end of the final six months.

The scheme was launched to promote recycling, having been in action in various other European countries for a number of years.

CEO of Re-turn, Ciaran Foley, said that at current rates, Ireland will recycle approximately 630 million more plastic bottles and cans over the next twelve months than prior to the introduction of the scheme.

Minister of State for Circular Economy, Alan Dillon, said that alongside the environmental benefits of the scheme, it has also proved to be a tool in fundraising for various communities.

A total of €90,000 has been raised for the ‘Return for Children’ initiative and over 2,000 schools, clubs and community organisations have registered with DRS for their own fundraising activities.