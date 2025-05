DEPRIVED AREAS IN Ireland have seen the level of unemployment drop significantly in recent years, according to a study from the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI), which was commissioned by Pobal.

Examining Census 2016 and 2022 data, the ESRI studied a number of factors that impede social inclusion: unemployment, economic inactivity, low educational attainment, lone parenthood, being a carer, ethnic minority status, disability status and poor health.

Most of those impediments became less severe during the period studied, the ESRI said this morning, particularly unemployment.

The decline in unemployment was found to be most pronounced in “independent urban towns”, meaning towns which tend to be further from cities and more likely to lack economic opportunities.

The study found that, for the most part, the advantage gap between affluent and more deprived areas narrowed.

It’s not all good news though.

“Despite Ireland’s strong economic performance, substantial inequalities remain, particularly for people with disabilities and lone parents,” the ESRI said.

The study also revealed “clear evidence” of a widening health gap between the most and least disadvantaged communities.

This was “perhaps not surprising given the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ESRI said.

The report stated that the decline in health outcomes raises “important considerations” for healthcare resourcing and allocation across the country in the coming years.