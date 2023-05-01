18-year-old man charged in Derry with punching and spitting on PSNI officers

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 11 minutes ago
PSNI OFFICERS IN DERRY have charged a young man with assault on police, criminal damage and several other offences.
The 18 year old was arrested yesterday after police attended a report of a domestic-related incident in the Carranbane Walk area.
He has now been charged with wounding with intent, assault on police, resisting police, common assault and criminal damage.
He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court, sitting in Dungannon, today.
The PSNI said yesterday that officers responded to a report of a domestic-related occurrence at a property at around 9:15pm.
“A female officer approached a man who was in the garden of the property and he punched her in the face a number of times. The officer had to be taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which included an injury to her eye.
“The man was also have reported to have punched and spat at a second officer, and spat at a third officer.
“The man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage, and common assault.
“He was taken to police custody, where he spat in another officer’s face, and threw a cup of water in a fifth officer’s face.”
Additional reporting by Emer Moreau
