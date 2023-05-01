Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 1 May 2023 Dublin: 13°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# PSNI
18-year-old man charged in Derry with punching and spitting on PSNI officers
He was arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage and common assault.
5.9k
0
Updated 11 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 11 minutes ago

PSNI OFFICERS IN DERRY have charged a young man with assault on police, criminal damage and several other offences.

The 18 year old was arrested yesterday after police attended a report of a domestic-related incident in the Carranbane Walk area.

He has now been charged with wounding with intent, assault on police, resisting police, common assault and criminal damage.

He is expected to appear before Derry Magistrates Court, sitting in Dungannon, today.

The PSNI said yesterday that officers responded to a report of a domestic-related occurrence at a property at around 9:15pm.

“A female officer approached a man who was in the garden of the property and he punched her in the face a number of times. The officer had to be taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries, which included an injury to her eye.

“The man was also have reported to have punched and spat at a second officer, and spat at a third officer.

“The man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage, and common assault.

“He was taken to police custody, where he spat in another officer’s face, and threw a cup of water in a fifth officer’s face.”

Additional reporting by Emer Moreau

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags