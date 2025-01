AN ASSAULT CASE involving a law professor has been further adjourned until April.

Diarmuid Phelan, also known as Diarmuid Rossa Phelan (56), is accused of one charge of assaulting Kevin McHale at Reedstown, Tacumshane in south Wexford on 26 August 2021 causing him harm contrary to section three of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Phelan is a professor at the School of Law in Trinity College Dublin, as well as being a senior counsel.

The case had appeared before the court yesterday but was adjourned to this morning after Phelan’s solicitor Tim Cummings said there had been a mistake with the date for the case.

Advertisement

At today’s sitting, Cummings told Judge John Cheatle that he was making an application for disclosure of documents from the State.

The judge said he would grant the application and put the case in for hearing on 7 April.

At an earlier hearing the District Court had accepted jurisdiction after the Director of Public Prosecutions said the assault could be heard at District Court level.

A condition of bail is that the accused must have no contact, direct or indirect, with the injured party.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor