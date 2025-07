THE JURY IN the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial convicted him of two counts, but cleared him of some of the more serious allegations.

Combs has been behind bars since his arrest in September. His lawyers argued that the acquittal on the most serious counts changed the legal landscape enough that he should get bail.

Combs, 55, was still convicted on two lesser counts related to prostitution, and could serve time. But he and his lawyers hailed the day as a win.

Prosecutors said they would seek a prison term.

Here’s what we know about the charges, and the potential sentence.

What were the charges against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs?

Combs faced five federal charges related to sex trafficking, prostitution, and alleged organised criminal activity.

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy – Not Guilty

Maximum sentence: Life in prison.

Prosecutors accused Combs of running a criminal enterprise with the help of staff and associates to carry out crimes including sex trafficking, kidnapping, forced labour, bribery, and obstruction of justice since at least 2008.

This enterprise allegedly facilitated so-called “freak-offs” – drug-fuelled sex parties involving escorts and coerced participation.

Police found baby oil and drugs during a raid on Combs’ LA home, said to be connected to these events.

The charge fell under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, originally designed to prosecute mafia networks.

To convict, prosecutors needed to prove Combs conspired with others to commit at least two related crimes over a decade.

Defence lawyers cast doubt on whether his employees were knowingly involved, and the jury ultimately found Combs not guilty.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud or Coercion – Not Guilty

Maximum sentence: Life

Combs was accused of coercing ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, a former artist on his label, into sex acts during “freak-offs,” which were allegedly filmed and used for blackmail.

Ventura testified she feared Combs and felt pressured to participate in these encounters. However, the jury acquitted him on this charge.

Count 3: Transport for Purposes of Prostitution – Guilty

Maximum sentence: 10 years

Combs was convicted of transporting Ventura and male escorts across state and international lines between 2009 and 2018 to participate in “freak-offs.” Escorts were recruited through the service Cowboys 4 Angels and paid thousands, contingent on Combs’ satisfaction with their performance.

Count 4: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud or Coercion – Not Guilty

Maximum sentence: Life

A second trafficking charge involved another ex-girlfriend, known as “Jane.” Prosecutors said Combs lured her with promises of luxury and then coerced her into sex acts by controlling her financially.

Jane said she felt obligated to comply, but the jury again found Combs not guilty.

Count 5: Transport for Purposes of Prostitution – Guilty

Maximum sentence: 10 years

Combs was convicted of transporting “Jane” and male escorts across state lines between 2021 and 2024 for participation in filmed sex parties.

Why was he acquitted of racketeering, the most serious offence?

Combs was acquitted of racketeering conspiracy due to the prosecution’s inability to prove that he ran a coordinated criminal enterprise as defined under the RICO Act.

Although prosecutors alleged that Combs led a network of employees and associates who helped facilitate crimes such as sex trafficking, bribery, forced labour, and obstruction of justice, the jury ultimately found that the evidence didn’t meet the legal threshold.

To convict under RICO, the government needed to show that Combs committed at least two related crimes as part of a structured, long-term conspiracy involving at least one other person.

The prosecution argued that “freak-offs” – sex parties involving escorts and allegedly coerced participants – were organised by Combs’ inner circle.

They also pointed to items found in his home, such as drugs and large quantities of baby oil, as supporting evidence.

However, key testimony undermined the conspiracy claim.

Cassie Ventura, the prosecution’s star witness, said she didn’t believe Combs’ employees were present at the events in question. Without direct evidence that others knowingly took part in the alleged enterprise, the jury was left with doubt.

Combs’ defence capitalised on this, arguing that no witnesses testified to participating in or even being aware of any organised criminal activity.

His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, dismissed the charge as built on assumption rather than hard proof.

Legal experts noted that racketeering charges are notoriously difficult to prove, often requiring clearer evidence of shared intent and coordination than what was presented in this case.

As a result, the jury found Combs not guilty on Count 1.

So how much prison time is Diddy facing?

Both guilty charges have maximum sentences of 10 years – meaning Combs faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

It is up to the judge whether sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

Prosecuter Maurene Comey said that the US government would seek the maximum sentence of 20 years.

After the convictions were announced today, defence lawyers requested that Diddy be released on bail, suggesting a $1 million bond.

Before Combs is sentenced, prosecutors and defense lawyers will file written arguments advocating for the sentence they believe Combs deserves.

What happens next?

A US District judge will determine Combs’ full sentence at a later date, which has not yet been confirmed.

After sentencing, Combs is expected to appeal.

His legal team will have to convince the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals, which can take years.