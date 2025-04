ANCIENT DIRE WOLVES were announced to be “de-extinct” by scientists with the birth of three dire wolves, though some experts are sceptical that these wolves were truly brought back from extinction.

Colossal Biosciences, the same company behind the Woolly Mouse, announced yesterday the worlds first “de-extinction” in the birth of three dire wolves in October 2024 and January of this year.

The dire wolf has been extinct over 12,500 years ago, and primarily lived in North America.

In a nod to the presence of dire wolves in Game of Thrones, one of the pups born of the genetic sequencing experiment was called Khaleesi, a reference to character in the fantasy blockbuster series. Two male puppies were also born, called Romulus and Remus.

The scientific team combined the DNA of a 13,000-year-old tooth and a 72,000-year-old skull from dire wolves. They made 20 edits to the genome to create a wolf with a stronger body and longer, fuller coat with light pigmentation than a grey wolf.

Romulus and Remus, two of the pups Colossal Biosciences Colossal Biosciences

So are these really dire wolves?

Not really, according to Collie Ennis, zoology research associate at Trinity College Dublin, speaking on Newstalk radio.

“They aren’t the kind of animals that [the company] are claiming and pushing them forward as,” he said.

However, Emma Teeling, professor of zoology at UCD, said this was exciting science and the “hybrid pups” are “grey wolves that have unique single mutations that only dire wolves ever had.”

The wolves now live on a 2,000 acre secure ecological preserve certified by the American Humane Society. Ten full time animal care staff are employed by Colossal to support the wolves’ well-being, the company said today.