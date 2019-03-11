This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Monday 11 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More improvements needed at Stewarts Care, health watchdog finds

Hiqa published an overview of the inspection and monitoring activity of eight care centres.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 11 Mar 2019, 11:49 AM
37 minutes ago 1,135 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4534352
Stewarts Care in Palmerstown.
Image: Google Maps
Stewarts Care in Palmerstown.
Stewarts Care in Palmerstown.
Image: Google Maps

HIQA HAS SAID that further improvements are needed in care centres for people with disabilities in Dublin operated by a single provider which were found to have serious compliance issues in the past.

Hiqa today published an overview of the inspection and monitoring activity of eight care centres run by Stewarts Care Limited in Dublin.

Previous inspection reports into the care provider found serious areas of non-compliance in the health, safety and quality of life of 160 residents across eight different centres in Palmerstown.

These included issues around fire safety, cases of allegations or suspicions of abuse, and one case where a resident classed as “malnourished” had not been seen by a dietician since October 2014.

Inspectors found a resident who was identified as experienced unexplained weight loss and had lost 10 kilogrammes in a 14-month period.

Major issues of non-compliance were also found in medication management, and governance at the centre.

Earlier reports found issues of potential abuse, including peer-to-peer physical abuse, unexplained bruising and unexplained injuries to residents, among other issues.

Reports

A total of 16 announced and unannounced inspections were carried out by Hiqa between May 2017 and July 2018 in eight designated centres operated by Stewarts Care.

Inspectors found overall that a poor quality of service was being delivered to the 160 residents of the centres, and that Stewarts Care was failing to make adequate improvements.

In particular, high levels of non-compliance were found in areas relating to:

  • Governance and management 
  • Healthcare
  • Safeguarding and safety 
  • Residents’ rights, privacy and dignity
  • Workforce
  • Suitability of the premises

Following initial inspections of six centres, Hiqa issued legal notices proposing to cancel the registration of the centres over the course of the summer in 2017. 

Stewarts Care responded with an outline of its plan to improve the quality of life for residents and to bring the centres into compliance with the regulations.

However, a follow up inspection in December 2017 found that while there had been some improvements, the centres still weren’t meeting regulations and that this failure “continued to adversely impact on the safety and wellbeing of residents”.

Officials from Stewarts Care were asked to attend a meeting with Hiqa in January of last year. 

At the meeting, Stewarts Care acknowledged that all residents at its centres were not receiving the quality and safety of service to which they were entitled.

Stewarts Care then laid out it plans to improve its services. Under the improvement plans, it was required that Stewarts Care provide Hiqa with monthly updates; that monthly meetings be held with inspectors; and that announced and unannounced inspections be carried out.

Hiqa has found that to date improvements have been made in the safety and quality of life of many residents.

However, Hiqa found in its overall report that that these improvements were not consistent in all centres and that further action was needed. 

Stewarts Care is a voluntary-run organisation providing community based services to people with an intellectual disability.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One Irish person among 157 dead after Ethiopian Airlines plane crashes en route to Kenya
    86,642  72
    2
    		Irishman who died in Ethiopian Airlines plane crash 'helped the most vulnerable people on our planet'
    75,608  14
    3
    		'I don't believe Irish citizens go there on their holidays': Flanagan says State will work to bring Lisa Smith back from Syria
    61,138  140
    Fora
    1
    		How to dodge the iceberg when two workplace cultures merge
    218  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork v Tipperary, Waterford v Galway, Wexford v Kilkenny - Sunday hurling match tracker
    77,741  19
    2
    		As it happened: Arsenal vs Manchester United, Premier League
    71,940  41
    3
    		Disgraceful scenes in Second City derby as fan invades pitch and assaults Grealish from behind
    70,545  94
    DailyEdge
    1
    		13 very grim properties on the Dublin rental market this March
    17,197  7
    2
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this Insta-famous highlighter and now I'm addicted
    4,220  0
    3
    		How Much Do You Remember About Cruel Intentions?
    3,440  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Have you seen Celia? She's been missing from Dublin for over a week
    Man (50s) due before special court sitting today after significant drugs seizure in Navan
    Gardaí fail to notify GSOC about more than half of taser discharges within required 48-hour period
    IRELAND
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Analysis: Ireland's homework and hard work add up to excellent Earls try
    POLL
    Poll: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam?
    Poll: Should students be obliged to sit the Leaving Cert Irish exam?
    Poll: May's deal, no deal or Brexit delay - which vote is most likely to pass in Westminster this week?
    Poll: Will you still listen to Michael Jackson's music following the allegations made against him?
    NORTH KOREA
    Indonesian woman charged with Kim Jong Nam's killing freed in shock ruling
    Indonesian woman charged with Kim Jong Nam's killing freed in shock ruling
    Opinion: I visited North Korea and Kim Jong Un is a recreation of the emperors who ruled Korea for centuries
    North Korea's election: There's just one approved name on today's ballot

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie