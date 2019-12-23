Quiz: Do you remember these classic Christmas toys?

NO DOUBT, IF you’re like me, you remember things like the Tamagotchi, Polly Pockets, and of course Nokia 3310s.

Sweets like BlackJacks and Fruit Salads burst out of Christmas stockings each year as B*Witched blared from our wireless and, of course, there’s our all-important memory of Mary Robinson being elected our first female president on 3 December 1990.

If you’re like me, a kid, you’ll also remember those all-important presents on Christmas Day.

So, let’s test your knowledge of these classic Christmas toys…