Quiz: Do you remember these classic Christmas toys?

Stretch Armstrong, anyone?

By Cónal Thomas Monday 23 Dec 2019, 8:00 PM
NO DOUBT, IF you’re like me, you remember things like the Tamagotchi, Polly Pockets, and of course Nokia 3310s.

Sweets like BlackJacks and Fruit Salads burst out of Christmas stockings each year as B*Witched blared from our wireless and, of course, there’s our all-important memory of Mary Robinson being elected our first female president on 3 December 1990. 

If you’re like me, a kid, you’ll also remember those all-important presents on Christmas Day. 

So, let’s test your knowledge of these classic Christmas toys…

Mr Frosty, such fun. Despite his slight frame, fixed gaze and underwhelming mechanics, he managed to make treats for literally everyone. Yet what year was our frosty friend first stocked on shelves?
1912
1980

1988
1995
The popular Talkboy was originally used as a prop in which classic Christmas film released in 1992?
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Talk To Me Talkboy

Robocop
When Harry Met Sally
For over 40 years, these pudgy, cork-haired children have been a firm favourite in households at Christmas - What are they called?
Cabbage Pitch Kitch
Cabbage Patch Kids

Cauliflower Offspring
Cabbage Patch Cads
The Gameboy was first released in January 1989. What was the first game released for the popular hand-held console?
Donkey Kong
Mario Kart

Tetris
Super Mario Land
This Hamster-Owl - known as Furby - became a "must-have" Christmas present during the late '90s. How many Furbys were sold worldwide in 1999?
Just 5
9 million

14 million
23 million
According to toy manufacturer Mattel, this Barbie doll was not only the best-selling Barbie of the '90s but of all time. What's her name?
Stacy Lovell
Fashion Angel Barbie

Glamour Barbie
Totally Hair Barbie
Complete this command: "Bop It, Twist It...
...Twist It"
...Pull It"

...Bop It"
...Twist It"
Sylvanian Families have been a household favourite in Ireland since they were released by Japanese toy makers Epoch in 1985. What does Sylvanian mean, though?
Happy
From the other side of the woods

From the Forest
Proletariat Commune of Woodland Creatures
The Rubik's Cube became a Christmas bestseller throughout the 1980s and was invented by which Hungarian inventor?
Earnest Rubix
Edward Cubo

Edmund Ruby
Erno Rubik
Pokémon cards became a hit in Ireland from the late '90s onwards. What's this fella's name?
Screaming Yellow Duck
Far-Fetched

Psyduck
Chandler Quack
