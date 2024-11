YESTERDAY, UK news publisher the Guardian announced that they would no longer be posting on X, formerly Twitter, saying the benefits of being on the social platform are now outweighed by the negatives.

In a statement posted to their website, they said that X is “a toxic media platform” and that owner Elon Musk has been “able to use its influence to shape political discourse,” referring to the US presidential election.

The move comes as popular alternative Bluesky announced that it’s gained more than a million new users since the election.

So today we’re asking: Do you use X?