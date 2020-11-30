Public health doctors to go on strike for three days in January

PUBLIC HEALTH DOCTORS have confirmed plans for three days of strike action in January.

The public health committee of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) met today to consider the “overwhelming” (94%) vote by public health doctors in favour of industrial action in their “fight for parity of esteem with other parts of the health service”, a statement noted.

The IMO has this evening expressed disappointment at “no meaningful engagement” on the issue from the Department of Health for five months.

“Currently regardless of qualifications, no public health specialist is recognised as a consultant despite meeting the same criteria as all other consultants appointed in the health service,” a spokesperson noted.

The committee has decided to serve notice of industrial action on the HSE and the Department of Health, saying that if there is no resolution to the issue the following action will commence:

Thursday 14 January: One-day strike by specialists and specialist registrars in public health medicine

Thursday 21 January and Friday 22 January: Two-day strike by specialists and specialist registrars in public health medicine