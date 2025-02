FEELING GLOOMY? DON’T worry it’s not just you, there has been very little sunshine breaking through the wall of cloud hanging over Ireland over the past week or so, especially in Dublin, which has had none.

If you’re living in Dublin (or indeed much of the country, particularly the east) you’ll surely have noticed that consistent block of grey sitting above your head.

The weather service’s Agricultural Data Report for the past seven days shows that the Dublin Airport weather monitoring station has had 0.0 hours of sunshine, which is far below normal levels. The weather station has also recorded 32% more rain than is normal.

So, today we want to know: Does gloomy weather affect your mood?