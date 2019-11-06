This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 6 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Almost 2,000 people have surrendered their dogs to Dogs Trust so far this year

The charity is urging those considering adopting a dog for Christmas to sponsor one instead,

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 6 Nov 2019, 8:15 AM
1 hour ago 5,836 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4880718
Pudsey, a dog abandoned outside the Dogs Trust this year
Image: Dogs Trust
Pudsey, a dog abandoned outside the Dogs Trust this year
Pudsey, a dog abandoned outside the Dogs Trust this year
Image: Dogs Trust

ANIMAL WELFARE CHARITY Dogs Trust has revealed that almost 2,000 people have surrendered a dog to them so far this year.

Launching its Christmas campaign this morning, the charity said that over 1,900 people across the country contacted them to give up their dogs between January and October.

Dogs Trust said that the most common reason people gave up their dog was because they didn’t have enough time to care for it anymore.

The charity is urging those considering adopting a dog this Christmas to sponsor one instead, following the high number of surrender requests this year.

Ahead of its annual festive campaign, Dogs Trust executive director Becky Bristow reminded the public to think carefully about getting a dog for Christmas.

“It is vital that people undertake as much research as possible to ensure they obtain a healthy, responsibly bred dog and to avoid impulse buying at the click of a mouse,” she said.

Related Reads

22.09.19 'It's a waste of animals' lives': A new film looks at why 2,000 horses are killed by Irish councils every year
04.06.19 Opinion: Prada is set to stop using fur but Ireland continues to support this barbaric industry

The charity will broadcast its warning to the public in a new TV ad, which will feature a puppet dog that will remind viewers of the famous slogan ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie