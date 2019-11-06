Almost 2,000 people have surrendered their dogs to Dogs Trust so far this year

ANIMAL WELFARE CHARITY Dogs Trust has revealed that almost 2,000 people have surrendered a dog to them so far this year.

Launching its Christmas campaign this morning, the charity said that over 1,900 people across the country contacted them to give up their dogs between January and October.

Dogs Trust said that the most common reason people gave up their dog was because they didn’t have enough time to care for it anymore.

The charity is urging those considering adopting a dog this Christmas to sponsor one instead, following the high number of surrender requests this year.

Ahead of its annual festive campaign, Dogs Trust executive director Becky Bristow reminded the public to think carefully about getting a dog for Christmas.

“It is vital that people undertake as much research as possible to ensure they obtain a healthy, responsibly bred dog and to avoid impulse buying at the click of a mouse,” she said.

The charity will broadcast its warning to the public in a new TV ad, which will feature a puppet dog that will remind viewers of the famous slogan ‘A dog is for life, not just for Christmas’.