LIFEGUARDS WORKING AT one of Dublin’s most popular beaches have raised serious concerns with Dublin City Council about public safety issues which they state are endangering lifeguards and the general public.

An extensive report sets out a range of concerns about the lifeguard service at Dollymount Strand-Bull Island, including “an extremely dangerous level of staffing”.

It highlights that only three lifeguards have been recruited this summer, but points out that only two lifeguards are working at peak times.

Due to staff shortages lifeguards state they are not getting any breaks due to being “paired back to the bare minimum” and are “under constant unnecessary stress” and pressure to remain vigilant to cope with emergencies as they arise.

The report states the number of lifeguards hired is fewer than half of the seven personnel Dublin City Council has set as the number required.

The report, drawn up by the lifeguards, has been circulated to local councillors.

200 first aid incidents in June

Aside from any water rescues the lifeguards must deal with on Dollymount beach and Bull Island Beach, lifeguards say they treated over 200 first aid incidents in June alone.

Incidents of lost children, removing swimming hazards, hypodermic needles, broken glass and fishing hooks from bathing areas have also been handled by staff.

The lifeguards state they also monitor kite surfers and kayakers which can often be far out to sea, as well has having to handle anti-social behaviour in the area.

The lifeguards highlighted how the rescue boat at the beach is very heavy describing it as difficult and dangerous to launch. The shortage of defibrillators along the beaches has also been highlighted.

The report also pointed out how a rescue quad bike recently had a flat tyre, and had to be sent away for repairs, taking almost two weeks, which they said was unacceptable.

The lifeguards also said that to their knowledge, there has never been any health and safety assessments done on beach lifeguard work conditions by the council, stating that there has never been a visit from health a safety personnel during their years working on the beach.

‘We enter the water at personal risk just as fire fighters’

“Beach lifeguards like firefighters accept that there are risks that cannot be mitigated against. We enter the water at personal risk just as fire fighters enter a burning building, but we have major concerns about unnecessary risk” states the extensive report, the lifeguards stating that their concerns are not being taken seriously.

The lifeguards are calling for a “no bias” independent review of the safety of the lifeguarding service on the beach as well as a review of their pay and working conditions.

It states that solo lifeguards can get into trouble on a rescue and should always have immediate backup on hand. It also states that lifeguards on the job on their own are at risk from general members of the public in the same was as a Garda or firefighters might be.

“We deal with members of the public under the influence of drugs and alcohol,” states the report.

Substandard equipment

Other complaints refer to substandard or broken essential safety equipment such as binoculars and radios. The report details how the lifeguard huts are rusted with lifeguards constantly “fighting black mould”.

Image of rust on lifeguard hut, included in the report.

“We need purpose built facilities for lifeguards where they can access toilets easily and clinical rooms have sinks and lighting and antibacterial surfaces,” states the report, with lifeguards calling the huts “a disgrace”.

Maintaining fitness levels of lifeguards is also an issue raised, with the report stating that lifeguards should be swimming daily in the sea but this cannot happen do this as they must constantly monitor swimmers and beach users and there is no one to relieve them.

Image of rust and mould inside the lifeguard hut.

In terms of pay, all three lifeguards in Dublin City Council return annually to work every year, but we are only given temporary contracts. They are paid an hourly rate of €15.18 an hour.

“This means that even after years of service you still start annually on the base salary… We should all be afforded contracts of continual renewal status and our contracts should state we are seasonal not temporary staff,” states the report.

Knowledge of the sea

The lifeguards state that knowledge of the sea takes and the attendance at many rescues and incidents takes years of experience.

The report makes the case that lifeguards returning for work for a second or third season should be given seasonal worker contracts and should be paid on the same pay scale as specialist trained firefighters, with all returning lifeguards given senior lifeguard pay in their third year.

“Lifeguards in Australia and New Zealand are treated as critical members of our frontline services, local heroes and important members of society,” the report states.

“The average age of lifeguards is currently 40 in Dublin City Council Lifeguards. We are not students and won’t be dismissed as such. We want safety at work and safety for our patrons,” state the workers.

A statement from the council to The Journal confirmed that the 25-page report from the lifeguards had been received on 29 July.

The council confirmed that it is reviewing the issues concerned and will be responding back to the report as soon as is practicable.