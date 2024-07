FORMER US PRESIDENT Donald Trump told Christians last night that they “won’t have to vote anymore” if he wins the presidential election in November.

The Republican candidate was speaking at a Christian gathering called the Believers Summit, hosted by far-right NGO Turning Point USA in Florida.

“Christians, get out and vote, just this time,” Trump told the crowd.

“You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years, you know what, it’ll be fixed, it’ll be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians,” said Trump.

“In four years you don’t have to vote again. We’ll have it fixed so good you’re not going to have to vote.”

Trump has been consistently described as a threat to US democracy by his opponents. He has made similarly anti-democratic statements in the past. For example, he said in December that he would not be a dictator if he wins a second term in the White House, “other than day one”.

Trump: You have to get out and vote. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four years, it will be fixed, it will be fine. You won’t have to vote anymore.. In four years, you won’t have to vote again. pic.twitter.com/DBGcBr3Wht — Acyn (@Acyn) July 27, 2024

At the Florida event yesterday, Trump spent much of this speech taking aim at presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, who he accused of antisemitism.

Trump also said Harris plans to allow the murder of newborn babies, an attempt to bring over Christian voters to his side.

Vice President Harris, who is married to a Jewish man, has gained ground on Trump in polling since she replaced Joe Biden on the top of the Democratic ticket just days ago.

After Harris skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyau’s speech to the US Congress on Wednesday to instead honor a prior commitment, Trump accused her, baselessly, of anti-Semitism.

Supporters dance to the song Y.M.C.A. after Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Believers' Summit. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

“She doesn’t like Jewish people. She doesn’t like Israel. That’s the way it is, and that’s the way it’s always going to be. She’s not going to change,” he said.

The remark – coupled with his claim that Harris “is totally against the Jewish people” in North Carolina on Wednesday – marked an escalation in Trump’s incendiary rhetoric, days after his campaign said an attempt on his life had given him a focus on unity.

Includes reporting from AFP