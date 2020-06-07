Donald Trump pulls National Guard off Washington streets

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington DC, now that everything is under perfect control,” he tweeted.

“They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”

I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control. They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2020 Source: Donald J. Trump /Twitter

Tens of thousands of people protested peacefully in many US cities yesterday.

In Washington, no significant incidents were reported as protesters took to the streets near the White House, which was surrounded on all sides by fences and security barricades.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Protests have swept the country since the 25 May death in Minneapolis, Minnesota of a black man George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.