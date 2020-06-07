This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 7 June, 2020
Donald Trump pulls National Guard off Washington streets

“Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!” the US President tweeted.

By AFP Sunday 7 Jun 2020, 4:52 PM
21 minutes ago
Image: Patrick Semansky via PA
Image: Patrick Semansky via PA

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has ordered the withdrawal of National Guard troops from the streets of Washington after days of protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

“I have just given an order for our National Guard to start the process of withdrawing from Washington DC, now that everything is under perfect control,” he tweeted.

“They will be going home, but can quickly return, if needed. Far fewer protesters showed up last night than anticipated!”

Tens of thousands of people protested peacefully in many US cities yesterday.

In Washington, no significant incidents were reported as protesters took to the streets near the White House, which was surrounded on all sides by fences and security barricades.

Protests have swept the country since the 25 May death in Minneapolis, Minnesota of a black man George Floyd, at the hands of a white police officer who kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes.

