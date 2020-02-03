This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Donald Trump congratulates wrong state after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win

Kansas City is in Missouri, not Kansas.

By AFP Monday 3 Feb 2020, 12:09 PM
US President Donald Trump smiles in the White House.
Image: Gripas Yuri/PA Images
Image: Gripas Yuri/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump drew scorn and laughter on social media after placing the Kansas City Chiefs in the wrong state following their Super Bowl victory.

Trump said the Chiefs had made Kansas State proud, but the NFL team actually hails from Kansas City in neighbouring Missouri.

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure,” he tweeted.

“You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our Country is PROUD OF YOU!”.

He later deleted the tweet, and replaced it with one naming the correct state.

Reaction online was swift — and not too polite — towards a commander-in-chief who has a troublesome history with maps.

“It’s Missouri you stone cold idiot,” responded a former US senator from the state, Claire McCaskill.

Lauren Arthur, a current Missouri state senator, tweeted: 

The gaffe follows Trump’s secretary of state Mike Pompeo asking a reporter last week to place Ukraine on a map.

“This tweet comes amid an ongoing news cycle where Trump’s Secretary of State – who is very prominently from Kansas – claimed a reporter couldn’t find something on a map,” one journalist noted.

Others referenced “Sharpiegate”, when during Hurricane Dorian in September last year Trump said the storm would “most likely” sweep Alabama — and produced a doctored weather map to support his claim. The storm did not reach Alabama.

“Someone quickly take the Sharpie… out of Trump’s hands before he redraws the map of Kansas,” tweeted writer and television producer Bryan Behar, referring to the brand of pen.

© – AFP 2020

