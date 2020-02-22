Garda appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy seriously injured in car crash

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was knocked down by a van.

The incident happened at around 5.30pm yesterday on Slavery Road, Tullyarvan near Buncrana in Donegal.

The boy was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said: “The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and local diversions remain in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Slavery Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on 21st February 2020, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”