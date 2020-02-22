This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Garda appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy seriously injured in car crash

The incident happened at 5.30pm yesterday evening.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 22 Feb 2020, 8:31 AM
27 minutes ago 3,778 Views No Comments
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for witnesses after an 11-year-old boy was knocked down by a van. 

The incident happened at around 5.30pm yesterday on Slavery Road, Tullyarvan near Buncrana in Donegal.

The boy was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel and removed by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, where his condition is understood to be serious. The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said: “The scene is preserved for examination by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators and local diversions remain in place.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling on the Slavery Road between 5.15pm and 5.45pm on 21st February 2020, to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

