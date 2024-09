A MOTORCYCLIST HAS been seriously injured following yet another crash in Co Donegal.

The latest incident involved three vehicles including two cars and a motorbike on the N56 at Inver this morning at 11.30am.

A male motorcyclist in his 30s was seriously injured in the incident.

He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which gardaí say are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

There are no other injuries reported and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí say their investigations into the latest crash are ongoing.

The latest crash follows a tragic week on Donegal’s roads which has seen four people die in three different incidents.

On Saturday week last, 24 August, two young cousins were involved in a single vehicle accident at Quigley’s Point.

One of the young men, Kian Dawson, aged 16, died at the scene and his cousin Eoghan Dawson passed away two days later from his injuries.

An 87-year-old woman, Elizabeth Cave, from Donegal Town, died as a result of her injuries in hospital on Wednesday last following a two vehicle collision on Sunday morning last at Inver.

And on Friday last, a woman in her 80s died in another road incident.

Patricia McBrearty, who was in her 80s, died when she was struck by a lorry close to her home at Church Street in St Johnston.

Her death brings to 12 the number of people who have died on Donegal’s roads so far this year – two more than all of last year.

Gardaí have appealed to people to exercise extreme caution when out on the roads.